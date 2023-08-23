Ajax have rejected West Ham United’s bid to sign Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed this summer.

The Premier League side on Tuesday made a second bid of €42 million for the 23-year-old attacker.

However, the fee was turned down immediately by the Dutch giants according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

He adds that Ajax are demanding more for the promising attacker.

Though the offer was higher than the earlier fee Ajax agreed with Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the transfer window, the Eredivisie side has intentions to accept the bid at the presented conditions.

Kudus is keen on a move away from Ajax this summer after enjoying a great season during the 2022/23 campaign.

West Ham were reported to be progressing in talks with the player’s entourage but an agreement between the two clubs is yet to be reached.

Kudus Mohammed scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season.

He also scored twice for Ghana in a 3-2 win against South Korea in the group stages of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

