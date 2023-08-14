Premier League side, West Ham United, have opened talks to sign Kudus Mohammed from Ajax in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old, following his explosive performance for club and country, has attracted a lot of offers from clubs.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton have all expressed their interest in signing the attacker.

Reports emerged last week suggesting that Brighton have agreed a deal in principle to sign Kudus but the deal fell through due to wages.

However, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed West Ham United have opened talks to sign Kudus Mohammed this summer.

According to him, Kudus will be a replacement for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá who is set to join Manchester City this summer.

City’s first bid was rejected but a new deal is expected to be tabled later today.

He adds that the Ghana international is open to join the Hammers from the Dutch giants.

EXCL: West Ham now open initial talks to sign Mohammed Kudus — priority target in case Lucas Paquetá leaves to join Manchester City ⚒️🇬🇭 #WHUFC



Positive talks on player side, Kudus open to the move — still waiting to approach Ajax as deal will depend on Paquetá. pic.twitter.com/APjpMxVy56 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

Kudus was on target in Ajax’s first game of the season as they beat Heracles Almelo 4-1 at home. The budding youngster also won the penalty for the club’s fourth goal of the game.

Kudus Mohammed scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season.

He also scored twice for Ghana in a 3-2 win against South Korea in the group stages of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

