Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Roberto De Zerbi, has reacted to reports to sign Ghana international Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Multiple reports emerged over that weekend that the 22-year-old will join the Seagulls on a club record fee of €40 million.

Brighton, according to the reports, have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax to acquire the services of Kudus.

Kudus is said to be close to agreeing on personal terms with the Premier League club, a move that is driven by Brighton’s head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, who views Kudus as a key target for his team.

However, speaking at a press conference, the Italian manager expressed uncertainty about the potential deal taking place this week.

He mentioned that the club currently has a surplus of attackers but would assess the situation closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

“I don’t know the situation with that deal… we have a lot of strikers,” De Zerbi stated, adding, “We will see at the end of the window.”

Meanwhile, Kudus has recovered from a minor injury and participated in a friendly match for Ajax against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Although Kudus is currently under contract at Ajax until 2025, he turned down a one-year extension in April and is eager to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Having spent three successful seasons in Amsterdam, Kudus has amassed an impressive record, scoring 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches.

