Ghanaian attacker Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh left FC Zurich fans applauding him for his impressive performance against Lugano in the Swiss top flight on Saturday night.

Zurich hosted Lugano in the matchday three games and recorded a 3-0 win.

Having endured a torrid start midway last season, the former Hearts of Oak striker started the game at the Stadion Letzigrund and lasted 85 minutes.

After a barren first half, Afriyie-Barnieh broke the deadlock in the 68th minute.

He doubled his tally in the 76th minute with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Jonathan Okita in the 80th minute scored to make it 3-0. Okita’s goal was assisted by Antonio Marchesano with a through ball.

The game ended 3-0 in favour of the home side. The victory propels them to the top of the league table.

FC Zurich will play FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in their next league game on Saturday, August 12 at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.

Afriyie-Barnieh will hope to keep his impressive start of the season intact against Ouchy.