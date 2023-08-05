Premier League side, Brighton & Hove Albion have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax to sign attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Subject to the deal being finalised, the fee is in the region of €40million. That would make it a club-record purchase, surpassing the price paid for Joao Pedro this summer, which was under £30million.

Ghana international Kudus is close to agreeing personal terms with the Premier League club.

The move has been driven by Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who views Kudus as a key target.

However, fellow Premier League side, Chelsea made contact with Ajax to express an interest in Kudus last weekend.

Kudus is under contract at Ajax until 2025 but rejected a one-year extension in April and is keen to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena.

He has spent three seasons in Amsterdam following his move from Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.

The 22 year old has scored 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches. He has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Ghana, including two at the 2022 World Cup in the 3-2 group-stage win over South Korea.

Kudus has played as many as seven positions since his debut in Dutch football, operating all the way from a deep-lying No 6 to an out-and-out centre-forward, with the majority of his time spent out on the right-wing running at the full-back.