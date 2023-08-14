Some students on the Government of Ghana scholarship under the ‘Ghana Scholarship Secretariat’ are said to be stranded in the United Kingdom (UK) over the delay in releasing their fees and stipends.

Some of the students are said to have been dismissed while others are being chased by their schools and landlords to pay their rent forcing some to sleep in school libraries and shelter provided by the police.

According to a source, some of the students have not received several months’ stipend, thus, worsening their situation.

Some female students are reportedly indulging in all sorts of jobs for survival.

The students have called on the government to intervene and release funds to cover their debt.

“It is very pathetic, I don’t think we can term this as scholarship. We know that scholarship means helping students who are brilliant but needy. How do you give scholarships to students to come study outside the country and you leave them to be treated as slaves? We have become a laughing stock. The ladies among us do all sorts of jobs to feed and it’s very bad,” a student said on Accra-based TV3.

