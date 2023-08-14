

Meghan Markle wore over $5,000 worth of unseasonably warm-looking designer duds in sunny Montecito, Calif., Thursday — as a mysterious blue and white circular patch was seen on her wrist.

Despite 70-degree weather, the Duchess of Sussex donned a camel-coloured $1,625 Max Mara Raspoli Coat — which is no longer available for purchase — a blue-and-tan printed $1,225 cashmere Hermès Rayures D’Ete Shawl and white pants, according to pictures exclusively obtained by Page Six.

She accessorized her cosy look with black-and-tan Chanel slingbacks, worth an estimated $1,150, a $450 Givenchy belt and a white $1,650 Goyard tote.

Markle, 42, was seen walking through a parking lot with an apparent bodyguard close by.

In between steps, she peered down at her phone.

Her daytime outing in Montecito — where she resides with her husband Prince Harry and their two children: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 — comes just days after she was spotted enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

As previously reported, the former “Suits” actress attended the “Bad Blood” singer’s show during the pop star’s fifth night at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. She and her friend Lucy Fraser were spotted waving their hands in the air and singing along to Swift’s hits.

Meanwhile, her husband, Prince Harry, was in Tokyo, spending time with his polo-playing pal Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, whom he’s known since 2007.

According to Figueras, 46, he and the Duke of Sussex, 38, were on the hunt for presents for their wives. (Figueras is married to Argentine socialite Delfina Blaquier.)

“Shopping for our wives,” he captioned an Instagram post Wednesday, which featured the pair wearing sunglasses and striking a “Blue Steel” pose.

Shopping wasn’t the only activity on Harry’s agenda. He arrived at Haneda Airport in the Japanese capital on Tuesday and spoke at a summit organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) on Wednesday.

At the event, which emphasised the power of sport, community and philanthropy, Harry appeared to be in high spirits as he posed for photos with ISPS founder Haruhisa Handa.

During the panel, the prince was also joined by Figueras and former New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter.

Harry — who looked dapper yet casual in a blue suit, partially unbuttoned shirt and no tie — is set to travel to Singapore to play in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup this Saturday.

Markle, for her part, might stay bundled up in Montecito.