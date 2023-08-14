In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, the congregation of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church fell victim to a brazen heist by armed robbers.

According to police spokesperson, the terrifying ordeal unfolded as church members had gathered for a night vigil.

“While still waiting for other members, three robbers armed with handguns and their faces covered stormed the church.”

The robbers, displaying audacious boldness, proceeded to loot the congregation.

The audacious robbers made off with an undisclosed sum of cash, along with 14 cellphones, personal bank cards, and even the church’s bank card. As if that weren’t enough, they demanded the personal identification numbers (PINs) from the unfortunate victims.

The spokesperson detailed: “The suspects also robbed the congregants of two vehicle keys and managed to flee the scene in a stolen white VW Polo Vivo.” However, the stolen vehicle was later discovered abandoned roughly seven kilometers away from the scene of the crime.

The shocking incident has left the community in disbelief. Many within the congregation were attending the night vigil seeking solace and spiritual guidance, only to be subjected to a terrifying ordeal that left them shaken.

As investigations continue and law enforcement races against time to bring the culprits to justice, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability that even sacred spaces can fall victim to criminal acts. The community’s faith remains unshaken as they join hands to support one another in the aftermath of this unsettling event.