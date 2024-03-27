As Ghana prepares for the December elections, the Methodist Church of Ghana has called for peace and civility throughout the electoral process.

At a news conference held on Wednesday, March 27, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, emphasised the importance of fairness, neutrality, and respect in maintaining the country’s hard-earned peace.

“We call upon the Electoral Commission to uphold fairness and neutrality at every stage of the electoral process.”

“It is imperative that all Ghanaians have confidence in the integrity of the electoral system,” he said.

The Methodist Church of Ghana also urged political parties and independent candidates participating in the elections to refrain from using inflammatory or abusive language during their campaigns.

“We implore political parties and independent candidates to conduct their campaigns with dignity and respect.”

With tensions often running high during election seasons, the Methodist Church of Ghana called for a collective effort to safeguard the peace that Ghana enjoys.

Most Rev. Dr. Boafo emphasised that maintaining peace requires the commitment of all stakeholders, including citizens, political leaders, and law enforcement agencies.

“All hands must be on deck to protect the peace we cherish as a country. Let us remember that our unity is our strength, and together, we can ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for Ghana.”

He added that with the support of all stakeholders, Ghana can reaffirm its status as a beacon of democracy and stability in the region.

