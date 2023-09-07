The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has said the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections is not dependent on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare.

According to him, NPP’s track record and campaign message ahead of the election will help them ‘break the 8’.

“Dampare cannot stop NPP from breaking the 8. He cannot, it’s not true. We will not let NDC come into power. Dampare has just one vote and the rest of us have same,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called noted that, revelations from the investigations into the viral leaked tape to oust the IGP shows there is an internal problem within the Police Service.

“IGP Dampare has been in the Police Service for many years. NPP made him IGP. I supported his bid ahead of Kofi Boakye. I can boldly say NPP’s NEC, which I’m a member has not held any meeting to remove him and I don’t think the President will seek NPP’s counsel to relieve him of his duties. It’s an internal problem within the police so he should go and solve it” he stressed.

Chairman Wontumi prayed for God to strengthen IGP and help him do his job effectively.

Meanwhile, the Director General Technical of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex George Mensah, Superintendents George Lysander Asare and Emmanuel Gyebi have also been interdicted interdicted over their alleged involvement in the leaked tape scandal.

