Renowned Nigerian artiste, Davido is celebrating his first-ever Grammy nominations, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

After 12 years of dedication to his craft, Davido received three nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Davido’s Grammy nominations are “Feel” — Best Global Music Performance, “Unavailable” — Best African Performance and “Timeless” — Best Global Album.

The artiste took to social media to share his gratitude, emphasizing the proverbial saying, “Delay is not denial.”

In 2011, Davido had tweeted about working on his school degree and aspiring for a Grammy.

In the past 12 years, he faced setbacks, but this year marked a triumphant moment with three Grammy nominations.

Davido expressed deep appreciation to God, acknowledging that all glory belongs to Him and also to the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy, for the deserving recognition.

The 2024 Grammy Awards hold the promise of further accolades and recognition for Davido’s outstanding contributions to the music industry.