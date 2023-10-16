Fans of Nigerian musician Davido finally have confirmation that the singer and his wife Chioma welcomed twins.

However, it is not certain when Chioma gave birth to the twins.

The rumours that the couple were new parents to two babies went rife early this week, but many were unsure of its authenticity.

They further doubted when Davido shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) asking social media users to desist from sharing old pictures of him and his wife after the news went viral.

However, in a new video shared online, Davido and Chioma were seen in front of a hospital celebrating their new status.

Chioma sat in a wheelchair holding the two children, one in each hand while her husband stood beside her smiling.

Watch the video below: