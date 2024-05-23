The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II has presented GH₵40,000 to support the construction of the pediatric unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He said this is just the beginning of his support for the cost of the construction of the center, stating that a healthy population is the beginning of a developed nation.

Ndan Yaa said this when he presented his donation to the management of the hospital at his palace in Yendi in the Northern Region.

He said every little contribution when put together would go a long way in supporting the construction works.

“I am appealing to the people of Dagbon if you hear this message, join in and support this project. Even if you are not a dagomba but you find yourself in the area please support because sickness does not discriminate when it attacks you and you will never know when you will need this hospital, “he said.

Yaa Naa Abubakari II also tasked his chiefs to help raise funds in their various communities for the project.

“I am calling on my chiefs, on market days – use the days as an opportunity to help raise the funds for us to support the project,” he added.

The Director of Medical Affairs of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Prof Alhassan Abdul-Mumin said the pediatric unit is one of the important departments at the TTH adding that even though it plays an important role in the health care delivery at the hospital, its services are scattered making it difficult for the staff, patients and their caregivers.

“Because there is no designated area to provide the services, if your child needs admission, we will probably admit the child to the surgery block, if your child needs specialist care they will need to come every other month for services,” he said.

Prof Abdul-Mumin said currently, the hospital offers its emergency service in a makeshift structure.

”There is a makeshift structure which is actually glass so around this time of the year between February until this period because it’s glass, it gets so hot even with the fans and air condition – almost everybody fanning themselves because of the unbearable heat and becomes difficult to provide services,” he said.

He said the space is so small that caregivers are forced to stay outside in the open space exposing them to all manner of hazards.

The Director of Medical Affairs said the management of the TTH is therefore using its 50th-anniversary celebration to raise funds to construct the pediatric center, adding that they want a legacy project that they can always look back and say this is what they achieved at the anniversary.

He said they also want a one-stop shop where they can provide all the needed services to their clients.

Prof Alhassan said the hospital currently has the doctors and specialists for the unit but the only challenge is the infrastructure which they are working to address.

