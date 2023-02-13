Following the sit down strike by the senior staff Association of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company of Ghana (NEDCo), some doctors at the Tamale Teaching Hospital are threatening to boycott work as they have slept in darkness for days.

NEDCo workers are currently on strike demanding the removal of their managing director, Osmani Aludiba Ayuba for non performance.

But the strike is beginning to bite hard as some workers and doctors of Tamale Teaching Hospital have started feeling the discomfort in their homes.

Their perishable items like meat, fresh tomatoes among others have all rotten in their fridge making life unbearable for the health workers.

The angry health workers, speaking to journalists in Tamale, said their power went off and all calls to get the NEDCo officials to restore the power have fallen on deaf ears.

A health official, Dr Gideon Ansah, angrily called on the NEDCo staff to do well to fix their lights or they will also be compelled to declare strike.