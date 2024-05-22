Founder of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has made a shocking revelation about the upcoming general elections.

According to him, the December elections will be a decisive outcome that would leave no room for dispute.

The man of God said the victor would secure a significant win, which will lead to a peaceful transition devoid of contention.

Prophet Oduro stressed the importance of accepting defeat gracefully, urging both winners and losers to prioritize national unity.

“I have said it on TV, radio and online and I would say it again, the person who will win, will win big and the person who will lose, will lose big, so that there will be peace.

“… so that there will be no argument and challenge. You win, we all call you and congratulate you. You lose, you humble yourself and swallow your ego and concede defeat and call your opponent and congratulate them,” he stressed in a sermon posted on YouTube.

With the electoral landscape set for the December polls, Ghanaians anticipate a clear verdict in both parliamentary and presidential elections.

There is a head-to-head battle between Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

