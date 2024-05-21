Police officer turned-Member of Parliament, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has cautioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare not to allow what he calls “a political capture” of the police institution.

Mr Toobu, emphasised the constitutional foundation of the police service, highlighting the crucial role of the IGP in maintaining command and control.

He underscored the importance of preserving the police service’s independence and ensuring it serves the best interests of all Ghanaians.

The Wa West MP and Member of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee repeated the NDC Minority’s claims that ahead of the election in December, NPP loyalists were being recruited into the security agencies.

He reiterated that each New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate has been given a slot to provide 30 recruits into the various security agencies, a claim the Interior Ministry has denied.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, Peter Lanchene Toobu stated, “And if you do this, that is what we call political capture of a state institution, so probably we have moved a bit further from politicization to total political capture if that happens. As a democratic country, Ghana should uphold values of transparency, accountability, representation, and equality within its police service.

“If you want the Ghana Police Service to be representative enough and you do not want to do open publicity about recruitment and you think that you should share it by constituency, then decide that you are going to recruit thirty people. If every constituency is going to take thirty people, then my sons and my NPP candidate in Wa West probably have fifteen, and I also have fifteen, but when we bring the people, let us do the selection as politicians and take them to the Police.

“Let the police take them through the system that you have to go through to be qualified to be recruited. If my person qualifies or fails that is it. That is not even the right thing to do” he added.

Why do we have to descend to the point of allowing politicians to take over the administrative and operational duties of the Inspector General of Police?” he quizzed.

Mr Toobu said the Minister of Interior for instance is a policymaker who represents the president and cannot control the police service.

“If the IGP allows that, he would go down in history as one of the worst IGPs ever in our democracy. If the IGP allows political capture of the police institutions and each parliamentary candidate of the ruling government succeeds in bringing thirty people, some for police, some for the army, immigration, and whatever, the IGP is going to go down in history as the worst ever Inspector General of Police,” he stated.

READ ALSO:

Two dead, one critically injured in accident at Akuni

Abena Korkor speaks out on Medikal and Fella Makafui situation [Video]

Okyenhene launches 25th anniversary celebration on accession to the Ofori Panin Stool