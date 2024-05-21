The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) has rated the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), led by Kissi Agyebeng, 50 percent for exceptional performance.

Project Director of the Democracy Project and Fellow at CDD, Dr. John Osae Kwapong, in an interview with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, mentioned that before the establishment of the Special Prosecutor’s office, their corruption fight index was always high, and Ghanaians had less faith in leaders to combat it.

But he said after the office was set up, the index on corruption fight is low, and Ghanaians now have faith in the country’s efforts against corruption, thus scoring OSP 50%.

“People are still going after the Special Prosecutor because they are not seeing him put people in jail, but fighting corruption does not necessarily mean jailing people,” Dr. Osae Kwapong explained.

He also indicated that the Special Prosecutor has saved the country huge sums of money through his investigations, which the country would have lost had the office not been established.

Dr. Osae Kwapong expressed surprise that, Martin Amidu is criticizing his successor.

He recalled that, when Martin Amidu resigned, he made known to Ghanaians the challenges he was facing and how frustrated he was, but does not feel the same for Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng.

“Fighting corruption is not as simple or easy as people think because if you accuse somebody of corruption, you need to gather all the necessary evidence, which sometimes takes time and can be frustrating,” he stated.

Dr. John Osae Kwapong believes the OSP is doing well and needs support from Ghanaians.

