The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to the National Identification Authority (NIA) against facilitating the registration of illegal voters in Pusiga during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The party insists that such actions are not in the country’s best interest and has vowed to fiercely resist any such attempts.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC’s Director of Elections and IT, expressed these concerns in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 21.

He questioned the timing and location of the NIA’s current registration activities, specifically targeting border areas during the limited voter registration period.

In his post, Dr Boamah challenged the rationale behind the NIA’s decision to register individuals at the borders concurrently with the voter registration exercise.

He implied that this move could be politically motivated and aimed at influencing the voter rolls unfairly.

The former Communications Minister called on the NIA to uphold fairness and impartiality in its operations as a state agency.

He emphasised that the NIA should not favour any political party, ensuring that its activities do not compromise the integrity of the voter registration process.

“Stop this National Identification Authority’s last minute manoeuvre to aid illegal voter registration in Pusiga.”

The National Identification Authority (NIA), headed by Bawumia’s bosom friend Ken Attafuah, has strangely chosen this voter registration period to embark on a special pilot program to issue Ghana Cards to ‘Ghanaians living along the borders of Ghana and Burkina Faso in Pusiga”.

READ ALSO: