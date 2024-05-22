The Mayor of Accra, Mrs Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoo Tawiah Sackey, has lost her mother.

DNS (Retired) Mrs Dora Naa Ahiney Amarteifio Quartey, who was born in 1932, died peacefully at the Bank Hospital in Accra on April 5, 2024.

She was 92 years.

A press release signed by the head of the family, Nii Amarkai Amarteifio, to announce the death stated that DNS (Retired) Mrs Dora Naa Ahiney Amarteifio Quartey was also the mother of Mrs Florence Kweeki Tiboh, Mrs Ruby Naa Kwaaley Ardayfio, Ms Alice Naa Kwaakor Akweley Quartey, Ms. Beatrice Naa Kwaakai Akuokor Quartey and Mrs. Ellen Naa Kwafo Agoe Ferguson-Laing.

Other children, according to the release, include Mr Solomon William Nii Kpakpa Quartey, Ms Wendy Gifty Naa Ashami Fissenewert, Mr Edmond William Nii Kwaatei Quartey, and Ms Roberta Wilhemina Naa Lamiley Abbey.

The release stressed that final funeral arrangements would be announced later.

