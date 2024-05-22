Asamoah Gyan has praised Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston following their stellar performance in the ongoing WAFU B U-17 tournament, clinching their second consecutive win.

The Black Starlets secured a commanding 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday at the University of Ghana Stadium, maintaining their top spot in Group A after an impressive 5-1 triumph over the Ivory Coast in their opening match.

Despite an early upset from Benin, Mark Kagawa netted the opening goal in the 20th minute, sparking jubilation among the fans.

Just moments later, Theophilus Ayamga extended Ghana’s lead with a breathtaking strike, capitalizing on a rebound.

As the team secured their spot in the semifinals, Asamoah Gyan, via his official X page, lauded Laryea Kingston’s coaching acumen.

“I told this man he will be one of the best coaches in Ghana and beyond, the first time I saw his tactics. This is the beginning of greatness. It’s just a process. Keep going,” Gyan tweeted.

Kingston’s side now awaits their semi-final opponent, which will be the runner-up of Group B, including arch-rivals Nigeria.

