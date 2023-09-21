Actor and politician, John Dumelo has condemned the arrest of Fix The Country convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor and some other protesters who the joined the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration by the pressure group, Democracy Hub.

According to him, the Ghana Police’s reaction twas out of line.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The arrest of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors is uncalled-for. Can’t citizens demonstrate in peace?”.

In a wave of public outrage and disappointment, Ghanaians have taken to social media to voice their concerns over the recent arrest of approximately 50 participants in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

The protest, which took place on Thursday, September 21, 2023, defied a police injunction, sparking a clash between law enforcement and demonstrators.

The Ghana Police Service had filed an injunction application against the planned march on Wednesday, explicitly urging the public not to participate, citing its illegality.

Despite this, the organizers, Democracy Hub, stood firm, asserting that they had not received official notice of the injunction and, therefore, the protest would proceed as planned.

The protest had been gaining momentum, and on the day of the demonstration, hundreds of concerned Ghanaians converged at the 37 Trotro Station, the designated starting point for the march.

This gathering led to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, and several other protestors.

