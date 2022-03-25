Actor and politician John Dumelo is full of hope that Ghana will win against Nigeria in the World Cup qualification football game scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

John is known for taking to his social media pages on countless occasions to showcase his love for his country.

In his latest show of faith in Ghana’s Black Stars, he has dared to walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria wins against Ghana.

Before his latest tweet, John Dumelo has teased the Nigerians ahead of the World Cup qualifier game with another tweet, saying someone should tell Amokachi we have a stadium for the match and the lights will be on throughout. We can’t say the same for the Abuja stadium.

Someone should tell Amokachi we have a stadium for the match and the lights will be on throughout. We can’t say the same for the Abuja staduim. 😁 — MrDumelo (@johndumelo) March 16, 2022

