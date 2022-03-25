The Ghana Police Service has announced a temporary closure of some principal roads over the Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State on Friday, March 25, 2022.

A press statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs DCOP Kwesi Ofori stated that some principal roads in Accra will be closed to motorists and will be opened immediately after the summit.

Some affected roads are the Jubilee Lounge (KIA) to Liberation Road at Opeibea, Liberation Road from Airport traffic light through the Independence Avenue to National Theatre traffic light, and Kempinski Hotel to National Theatre on the Independence Avenue through to Ako Adjei.

The police urged the public to take note of the above-mentioned arrangements and comply.

“Provision for the Motor Traffic Police officers to be at a vantage point to offer assistance to motorists has been made.”

The service has apologised for any inconveniences this will cause and urged motorists to cooperate to ensure effective traffic management.

