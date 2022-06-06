Akufo-Addo chairs Heads of State summit to find solutions to coup d’états

President Akufo-Addo is chairing an extraordinary summit of Heads of State in the West African sub-region to find a lasting solution to the recent spate of coup d’états and insurgent activities in the region.

The summit will among others review the political situation in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso. It will further deliberate on measures to deal with the threats of terrorism.

Opening the summit at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS, wants the leaders to take tough actions that will put all leaders and potential ones in check.

“This meeting will continue to focus on the political instability in our region with the resurgence of coup d’etat since August, 2020, and hopefully find some lasting solutions to this research,” he said.

He added that “in dealing with these unfortunate matters, our objective has always been to find ways to help those countries return to constitutional order.”

The President noted that the summit will re-examine and assess the situation in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

This, according to President Akufo-Addo, will allow the countries with coups “deal better with the security and humanitarian challenges they are facing, in line with our resolute commitment to upholding democratic government and democratic institutions in the ECOWAS space, as enshrined in our protocol on good governance.”

He welcomed the delegates, particularly the President of the African Union Commission His Excellency, Moussa Faqih Muhammad.

“We are privileged to welcome you again to your second home in Ghana, after our last extraordinary summit of 25th March 2022, where we discussed and deliberated on political trends in our region.

“I express my profound gratitude to all of you and the members of your delegation for attending this important extraordinary summit. The seventh we have held on this critical issue, which shows your strong commitment to democracy, peace and stability in our region,” he said.