A truck carrying a container loaded with goods overturned on its side following an accident on the Accra- Tema bound motorway on Saturday.

JoyNews sources say the accident happened after another vehicle crossed the container truck, forcing the driver to veer off the road and ended up in a nearby bush.

All three persons aboard the truck were rescued by an eyewitness without visible injuries.

The incident left to the destruction of street light poles and an electric pole mounted by the roadside.

Michael Nkrumah, who was the eyewitness, spoke to Joy News.

“I was in the bush easing myself when I heard the noise of the tyre, so I rushed to the street and when I got here, the driver had lost control of the vehicle. He was moving left and right before I realised he has entered the bush and I rushed and followed the truck so I climbed the truck and brought out the three people in the truck. So right now, they are all okay,” he narrated.

The Police are yet to release a statement and updates on the issue.