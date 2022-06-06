Lionel Messi scored all five goals as Argentina thrash Estonia in an international friendly on Sunday evening.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner becomes the first Argentina player to score five in a game since Jose Manuel Moreno against Ecuador in 1942.

Messi scored his first goal of the evening at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain from the penalty spot in the eighth minute, firing his spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Argentina continued to dominate against the side positioned 110 in FIFA world rankings and Messi grabbed his second on the stroke of half-time.

The PSG forward latched onto a pass from Papu Gomez and rifled his shot into the top corner from close range.

Two minutes into the second half and Messi sealed a hat-trick with another simple finish as he met right-back Nahuel Molina’s cross and turned in from point-blank range.

Messi’s fourth came in the 71st minute, rounding goalkeeper Matvei Igonen before slotting his finish away.

The 34-year-old then finished off his evening in style by scoring Argentina’s fifth and final goal of the night five minutes later when firing in a rebound after Paulo Dybala had seen a shot blocked.

Messi’s 86 goals for Argentina makes him the fourth highest goalscorer in the history of men’s international football.

He overtakes Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas (84 goals) and only trails Malaysia’s Mokhtar Dahari (89), Iran’s Ali Daei (109) and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (117).

The result caps off a productive week for Argentina who beat European champions Italy 3-0 in Finalissima at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.