Actor turned politician John Dumelo seems to be in a comfortable lead as he has amassed some die-hard sympathisers for his political ambition.

After being tipped to win the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries, his supporters have gone the extra mile to make his dream actualise.

Some 23 of them, all ladies have come together to make a donation towards his campaign.

The supporters, who are his friends and students from Legon, Knustford and UPSA, gave their their widow’s mite of GHS 1,850.

Their representative presented the envelope to Mr Dumelo who was bursting with smiles.

He expressed gratitude to the ladies and all who believe in his pursuit to make Ayawaso West great again.

Was humbled to receive the leader of 23 ladies who contributed a total of 1,850gh towards my campaign. The ladies( who are friends) are students from Legon, Knustford and UPSA. Im truly grateful. Together let’s make Awayaso West great again! #2ndcoming #JD2024 pic.twitter.com/o1aKYl40ZT — Farmer John (@johndumelo) March 14, 2023

