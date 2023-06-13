Calm has returned to the Nkrankwanta community in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region following the destruction of office items belonging to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) after an officer allegedly knocked down and killed a woman with a motorbike.

Various items worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by some angry youth in the Nkrankwanta community following the incident.

The District Chief Executive for the Dormaa West District, Francis Oppong, confirmed this on Monday.

“I had a call from the Immigration commander that one of his officers has used the official motorbike of the GIS to knock down a lady and killed her. After that, the youth in the town mobilised themselves chasing the officers, beating them and destroying their property.”

“But I was told this morning that the place was calm. I just spoke with the police commander,” he stated.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the leadership of the GIS in the region to speak on the issue have been unsuccessful.

