Four officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have been promoted for their bravery and selflessness during a daring rescue mission.

The officers risked their lives to save three colleagues who were attacked by unknown assailants in Bawku on April 3 of this year.

The incident occurred when Assistant Inspector Eric Ayidiya, 30, and Inspector Lawrence Afari, 42, were on their way to buy food.

Their car came under fire from unidentified gunmen, resulting in injuries for both officers. They received medical treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

Tragically, Inspector Philip Motey, 42, succumbed to his injuries and was laid to rest last Saturday.

In recognition of their heroic actions, the following officers were promoted: Chief Superintendent (C/Supt.) Michael Brewu Ampofoh was elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Assistant Inspector Harris Quartey was promoted to Inspector, Immigration Control Officer (ICO) Wisdom Elorm Addo was promoted to Assistant Inspector, and Assistant Immigration Control Officer Grade II Emmanuel Forson was promoted to Assistant Immigration Control Officer Grade I.

Additionally, all four officers received citations, certificates, and plaques to acknowledge their outstanding work.

During an address, Controller-General of Immigration Kwame Asuah Takyi praised Chief Superintendent Ampofoh and his team for their swift response despite the perilous situation.

On the evening of April 3, 2023, at approximately 19:51 hours, Chief Superintendent Ampofoh received a distress call from Assistant Inspector Eric Afari, who informed the Bawku Command about the attack.

Gunmen had opened fire on their vehicle, resulting in Inspector Phillip Motey’s death and injuries to two others.

Chief Superintendent Ampofoh and his team rushed to the scene while maintaining contact with Assistant Inspector Laurence Afari, who provided directions and reassurance until their arrival.

Mr. Takyi encouraged other officers to follow the example set by these four individuals, emphasizing the importance of not abandoning fellow colleagues when their assistance is required, particularly in volatile areas like Bawku.

He expressed astonishment at the quick response of the immigration team despite the dangers they faced en route.

“All security personnel should hold and teach that we must not turn our backs on our colleagues in any way or form when our help is most needed. I say this because we all know about the situation in the Bawku area and the danger that the conflict poses to security officials and residents as a whole,” he stated.

In her address on behalf of Minister Ambrose Dery, Chief Director Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi of the Ministry of Interior commended the GIS for recognizing the heroic actions of the four officers, as outlined in regulation 171D (2016) L.I. 2245 of the Ghana Immigration Service. She acknowledged the threats faced by immigration service officers and reiterated the government’s commitment to equipping the service to safeguard the country’s borders against cross-border crimes.

During a media interview, Assistant Commissioner Ampofoh, newly promoted and recognized for his hard work, expressed gratitude for the acknowledgement but saw the award and promotion as an added responsibility requiring increased effort and dedication.

“… day in day out when we are promoted from one rank to the other, it is an additional responsibility which is a paradigm shift in your behavior, your operations, your attitudes towards work, how you respond to such calls,” he commented.