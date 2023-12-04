Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC secured their first win of the 2023-2024 CAF Confederations Cup against Rivers United.

The Still Believe lads hosted the Nigerian side in their second group game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday afternoon.

The FA Cup champions opened their Confederations Cup campaign with a 2-0 loss against Tunisian side Club Africain and needed to redeem themselves in the second group game.

However, former Al-Ahly and Pyramids FC striker John Antwi put Dreams FC ahead in the 35th minute before Abdul Aziz Issah added the second in the 75th minute, assisted by Agyenim Boateng-Mensah.

The Nigerians got the equalizer in the dying embers of the game through Alex Oyowah after the away side saw the lion’s share of possession in the second half.

But Karim Zito’s side managed to hold onto the lead, after a tense end to the second half in Kumasi.

With the win, Dreams FC has three points and ranks third in Group C; Dreams is tied on points with Rivers but the Nigerian team holds a better goal difference over the Ghanaian side.

Dreams’ next game is against Academia Petroleos do Lobito from Angola on December 10 at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.