Former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Hilda Addo, has described Bugri Naabu’s assertion about the NPP hating persons hailing from the Northern part of Ghana as blackmailing.

According to her, the NPP is in need of a competent leader to break the 8, and not on hating on personalities and their ethnic backgrounds.

“What Bugri Naabu is doing is trying to bring division, and then we will say the NPP does not love Northerners,” she said.

She added that not everybody in the regions of the north will agree with the claim by Bugri Naabu.

“You will agree that not all Northerners will agree with what Bugri Naabu said. I thought he was going to talk about Dr Bawumia’s vision for coming to break the 8. We are talking about competency, not tribalism,” Hilda Addo stated.

In an interview with JoyNews, Bugri Naabu made claims that Ashantis would have demonstrated hatred for Northerners if they do not vote for Dr Bawumia in the upcoming flagbearership election.

Despite the fact that the NPP is doing all it can to break the 8 in the 2024 general election, all is not well with the party as Dr Bawumia trumpets the achievements of the NPP.

“The grounds work for the NPP have become a bit difficult, so we need someone who is very competent to win power for us in the North, South, East, and West,” Hilda told host of Kuro Yi Mu Nsem on Nhyira FM, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah.

A member of the Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, Afia Korankyewaa, also indicated the NPP flagbearer aspirant is working underground to win the flagbearership.

She revealed that “Alan’s camp is not shaken”, but the work of canvassing votes is on the ground, and that is exactly what Mr Kyerematen is doing.

“We form political parties to advocate for developmental projects in our constituencies. But before we can advocate for these projects in our constituencies, we have to win power, and before we get power, it’s not overnight; we have to look at the formula we will use to get this power. It is this formula that we are saying our father, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has,” she added.

According to Afia Korankyewaa, Mr Kyerematen has resigned and is using his own resources to run his campaign.

“Alan is not using government machinery to canvass delegates’ votes as some aspirants are doing, our father, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, is loved by many, so even without government machinery, he will still win the NPP flagbearership race,” she said.

