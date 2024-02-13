A spokesperson for the Vice President’s campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has revealed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was specifically tasked by the president to lead the government’s digitalization agenda aimed at driving socio-economic development.

Mr. Aboagye emphasized that this responsibility was exclusively assigned to Dr. Bawumia, and he effectively fulfilled his duties in this regard.

Already facing criticism for his “driver’s mate comment” made in Accra last week, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, has been accused of avoiding responsibility.

However, during an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday, February 12, Mr. Aboagye clarified that Dr. Bawumia did not attempt to distance himself from his responsibilities with the comment.

“…But of course, the economic management team (EMT) is not the manager of the economy, they are only an advisory board to cabinet …so the real decision as to what happens at any time is with cabinet and not EMT.

“Then, he went on to say that, as a vice-president, his job is to support the president’s vision and the president’s execution of that vision, and that the president assigned him a specific responsibility.”

“Which is to re-engineer the digital space, to make it the mainstay of the economy going into the future, and that is what he did, so his office was mandated specifically to focus on an aspect of the economy, which was to re-engineer the digital space and ensures that it drives economic growth going into the future,” Miracles Aboagye said.

