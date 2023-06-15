Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC to stick to a clean campaign prior to the Assin-North bye-election.

He stated that campaigns full of propaganda will only cause tension before, during, and after the election.

“What happened in Kumawu, the peaceful election that we all saw has given us the standard that we’re supposed to meet during future bye-elections. The propaganda going on at Assin North is getting dirtier and if it continues that way it will raise tension.

“Let’s add some decency to our politics. People shouldn’t be discouraged that because of a bye-election, development is coming to an area. We should encourage it but find a very nice way for them to vote for you. But don’t organise people to prevent a grader from grading a road, then you’re not seeking the welfare of the people,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson will face off against NPP’s Charles Opoku for the Assin-North constituency parliamentary seat on June 27, 2023

