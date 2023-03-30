Some executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region have denied wearing military uniforms on a campaign tour of former President John Mahama.

Vice Chairman, Capt Rtd John Kwame Jabari, says what they wore were only camouflage dresses which they will continue to wear.

This is in response to police invitation for the wearing of what they describe as military uniform for a campaign tour.

Captain Jabari says they will continue to wear the shirts to party functions.

“I rebuke that we were not in a military attire, we were in a camouflage dress. Because as a former military officer I know a military attire if I see one and I will never wear one because I am out of the service,” he said.

Captain Jabari who led some party executives to honor an invitation from the police added, “we will continue to wear it until a competent court tells us we can’t wear it”.

They include; Captain John Kwame Jabari, the First Vice Chairman, Baah Acheamfour, the Deputy Secretary and Seth Atanga, the Deputy Youth OrganiSer.

The rest are Treasurer, Marvin Philip Frazer Norman, and two others.

In a picture that has gone viral, some party executives are pictured in green camouflage outfits with the inscription ‘Green Army’ embroidery on the right side. On the left side is the name of the individual wearing them.

They cite instances where similar camouflage dresses worn by certain members of the public have been ignored, claiming that their invitation is an attempt to intimidate the NDC.

“I have given you people evidence of celebrities and other politicians wearing camouflage and none of them have been invited,” he said.

All six persons have since honoured the police invitation. Caution statements of all the suspects were taken and granted bail by the police as investigation continues.