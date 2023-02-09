Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of defender Mohammed Alhassan on a free transfer.

The lanky and experienced centre-back has been a free agent after parting ways with Hearts of Oak.

Slavko Matic declared Alhassan as surplus requirement following his appointment in December 2022.

The 30-year-old has signed a one-year contract with a year option of renewal with the Porcupine Warriors.

Alhassan joined Hearts of Oak on a free transfer in 2018 from West African Football Academy (WAFA).

He was part of the squad that won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title and two FA Cup trophies under Samuel Boadu.

Alhassan was part of the Ghana home-based national team that eliminated Benin and Nigeria to secure qualification to the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

However, he didn’t make the final squad for the tournament which ended a few days ago in Algeria.

It is unknown if he will make Asante Kotoko’s squad when they travel to play Dreams FC in the matchday 17 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.