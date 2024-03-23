The Secretary-General of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Reverend Father Clement Kwasi Adjei, says the Conference intends to meet President Akufo-Addo.

The meeting is to discuss the motive behind his directive to Parliament to desist from transmitting the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill for his assent.

In a letter addressed to Parliament on Monday, March 18, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the office ‘warned’ Parliament to refrain from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, commonly referred to as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, to President Akufo-Addo for his assent in light of two applications for an order of interlocutory injunction currently before the Supreme Court.

According to Reverend Father Adjei, although the Conference is displeased with the President’s directive, it intends to schedule a meeting to understand what influenced the decision.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on March 22, he said, “The conference is not happy. They even intend to approach the President to understand him. We can’t also sit down and just listen to whatever the radio and others are saying.

“You need to go to the person and have a discussion with him because all these things need understanding and consensus and trying to make sure that the country moves forward because the country is neither for NDC nor NPP. It is for all of us.”

He asserts that the President should have allowed the bill to be transmitted and then decided whether or not he would assent to it. He clarified that should the President have decided not to assent, he must provide reasons for the decision, but issuing a letter through his secretary to stop the transmission altogether is wrong.

