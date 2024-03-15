The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has exposed what they claim to be a misrepresentation by the President regarding the Lower Volta flood relief efforts.

The controversy arose after discrepancies were highlighted between the government’s reported relief aid and the actual assistance received by affected communities.

The Lower Volta region has been grappling with the devastating aftermath of recent floods, which have displaced thousands and caused significant damage to homes and livelihoods.

In response, the government announced relief efforts, including the distribution of aid packages and resources to support those affected.

The Volta Communications Director of NDC, Kafui Agbleze noted that, in paragraph 44 of his speech at the national parade to commemorate the 67th Independence Day Anniversary of Ghana, held in Koforidua on Wednesday March 6, 2024, the President categorically said, “As set out in the 2024 budget, the government has set aside GH¢220 million of which GH¢80 million has already been released by the Ministry of Finance, to support the ongoing rehabilitation efforts for the affected communities. The government will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to the lives and livelihoods of all affected persons.”

However, according to the Volta NDC, their investigations have uncovered a stark contrast between the promised relief and the reality on the ground.

In a press conference held on Friday, March 15, NDC officials presented supposed evidence suggesting that the relief efforts touted by the government fell short of expectations.

The NDC Volta Communications Director stated that, “We have discovered a disturbing trend of misrepresentation by the government regarding the relief efforts in the Lower Volta region.

The aid promised to our people has not materialized in the manner portrayed by the President and his administration.”

He noted that contrary to the President’s claims, no tangible evidence has been presented to corroborate the release of any financial assistance to the affected communities.

Rather, per their investigations and engagements within the affected areas, it is evident that the promised relief funds have not been disbursed as claimed.

“What is evident on the ground are deliberate interventions by private individuals, organizations, companies and foreign entities, made possible by virtue of the incessant advocacies and appeals made mainly by Citi FM/Citi TV and Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu,” the statement said

He said the people of the Volta Region continue to suffer from the devastating effects of the flood disaster, including displacement, loss of livelihoods, and damage to property. It is therefore unconscionable for the government to make false promises and for the President to mislead the public about the support being provided to mitigate their suffering.

“We call on the NPP government to desist from callously politicizing the human-induced disaster, immediately provide clarity on the status of the allocated funds and ensure that they get to the intended beneficiaries without further delay. The people of the Volta Region, like any other region, deserve nothing less than full transparency and timely assistance in this time of crisis” he said.

The NDC officials provided documentation and testimonies from affected residents, alleging that many communities are yet to receive the promised relief items such as food, clean water, and shelter materials.

They further claimed that the distribution process, as reported by the government, was flawed and failed to reach the most vulnerable populations.

“We have spoken directly with the people on the ground, and their stories paint a starkly different picture from what the President has been asserting,” Mr Gakpey added.

This revelation has sparked outrage among residents of the Lower Volta region, who are already reeling from the impact of the floods. Many have expressed frustration over the apparent discrepancy between the government’s promises and the actual assistance received.

The Volta NDC has called for greater transparency and accountability in the distribution of relief aid, urging the government to prioritize the welfare of the affected residents.

As the region continues to grapple with the aftermath of the floods, the spotlight remains on the government’s handling of the relief efforts, with calls growing louder for a more effective and transparent approach to support the vulnerable communities of the Lower Volta region.

