In a heartwarming display of solidarity and compassion, the Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GASBO) has stepped forward to aid communities ravaged by recent floods in the Volta Region and other parts of the country.

The association, known for its involvement in the gaming industry, has shifted its focus from odds and bets to humanitarian assistance, donating essential food items and learning materials to flood victims across five districts.

The recent floods, triggered by the Akosombo Dam spillage, have left a trail of devastation in their wake, displacing families, destroying homes, and disrupting livelihoods.

In the face of such adversity, the Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators recognized the urgent need for support and mobilized its resources to offer assistance to those most affected.

Speaking on behalf of GASBO, the President, Dr Kobby Boateng, expressed deep concern for the plight of the flood victims and emphasized the association’s commitment to providing aid during these challenging times.

“As members of the Ghanaian community, it is our responsibility to stand by our fellow citizens in times of need,” stated Mr Boateng. “We recognize the importance of lending a helping hand and offering support to those who have been impacted by this natural disaster.”

The donation drive, coordinated by GASBO in collaboration with local authorities, targeted five districts heavily affected by the floods at Tokpo in the Shai Osudoku District, Azizanya in Ada District, Mepe in the North Tongu District, Bakpa in the Central Tongu District and Anyako in the Keta Municipality.

The relief packages distributed included staple food items such as rice, cooking oil, canned goods, and bottled water, ensuring that families have access to essential supplies during their displacement.

Furthermore, recognizing the disruption to education caused by the floods, GASBO also provided learning materials to affected communities, including textbooks, stationery, and other educational resources.

By supporting education, the association aims to mitigate the long-term impact of the disaster on the academic development of children and youth in the affected areas.

Residents expressed profound gratitude for the timely intervention of GASBO, highlighting the significance of community support in times of crisis.

“We are immensely grateful to GASBO for their generosity and kindness,” remarked Ami Mensah, a resident of a flood-affected area.

“Their assistance provides hope and comfort to our community as we strive to rebuild and recover from the devastation caused by the floods.”

The humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators is a testament to the power of collective action.

It demonstrates the pivotal role that private organisations can play in addressing societal challenges.

As the communities affected by the floods embark on the path to recovery, the support extended by GASBO serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring unity and resilience in the face of adversity.