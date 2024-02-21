Nairobi is set to host the inaugural Green Games Summit, marking Africa’s first event of its kind, on the weekend of February 24, 2024.

The summit, organised by the Playing for the Planet Alliance and the Pan Africa Gaming Group (PAGG), brings together leaders from the video games industry, UN representatives, and government officials.

Timed just before the UN Environment Assembly’s 6th session, the summit aims to leverage the influence of the gaming industry, which boasts 3.4 billion players worldwide, to contribute to environmental sustainability.

During the two-day event at the Nairobi Game Development Centre, projects like the Green Game Jam will be featured, showcasing 78 games striving to mobilise 1 million people for real-world environmental action.

The summit will also spotlight exemplary African studios, including Usiku Games, Internet of Elephants, and Mekon from Kenya, and Sea Monster from South Africa.

Speakers include Trista Patterson of Microsoft Xbox, Kieren Mayers of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO, Jake Manion, Group Creative Director at PAGG, and Lebo Lekoma from Sea Monster in South Africa.

Chairperson of PAGG Jay Shapiro expressed delight in hosting the global gaming industry for this significant summit in Nairobi.

“With over a billion digital native youth coming online in Africa, the continent represents the future of gaming. Kenya already runs on 90% renewable energy and has one of the cleanest gaming sectors globally, so it’s the perfect place to start thinking about these questions,” Mr Shapiro said.

Launched in 2019, the Playing for the Planet Alliance, facilitated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has seen members make commitments encompassing the integration of green initiatives in games, such as the Green Game Jam, emission reduction, and active support for global environmental initiatives.

These commitments range from large-scale tree-planting projects to efforts aimed at minimising plastic use in products. Meanwhile, the Pan Africa Gaming Group (PAGG) brings together leading independent game development studios and publishers in Africa, with a focus on creating culturally relevant content for the continent’s youth.

PAGG, boasting over 200 staff and a portfolio of more than 100 published games, is positioned to play a pivotal role in engaging the next billion players entering the gaming industry.