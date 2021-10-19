A 75-year-old Deutsch national died mysteriously after a heated argument with his wife in Nyeri.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Wise Klaus Armin’s lifeless body was found hanging from the door frame of their master bedroom.

According to his wife, Rosemary Wangui, 38, who filed her report at Nyeri’s central police station on October 15, she had visited her ailing mother in nearby Othaya earlier in the day.

But on returning home in Nyeri’s Muhasibu Estate along Gamerock area, she allegedly found her husband breathing fire, accusing her of infidelity.

“An argument then ensued forcing her to flee for dear life, after the man allegedly threatened to kill her using a knife. The deceased then locked himself in the bedroom, where his lifeless body was later found,” DCI said.

When police officers from Nyeri arrived at the scene, they broke into the bedroom and found Armin’s lifeless body hanging from a rope.

“Homicide experts from headquarters, with a backup team from Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and Scene of crime detectives, immediately took up the matter.

“They have since analysed the scene forensically, taken statements from various sources and are waiting for the deceased’s kin to arrive from Germany, for a postmortem on Armin’s body to be conducted in a bid to get to the bottom of the matter,” DCI added.