A 12-year-old boy is missing after he went swimming in a stream at the Pakoso suburb of Kumasi.

Christopher Andofo Junior, who went swimming in the company of two friends, is alleged to have been carried away by high currents of the water following recent rains.

The two swimming partners, who took the police to the scene of the incident, were traumatised.

Relatives of one of the children said they do not see their son recovering from the trauma immediately.

According to them, a few minutes into the swimming, they realised their friend was drowning but their efforts to rescue him were unsuccessful.

Residents also attempted unsuccessfully to find the boy.

The father of the missing boy, Christopher Andofo, said his son said he was joining others to play football within the vicinity.

