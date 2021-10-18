A visually impaired woman, identified as Mrs. Eseme James, a native of Nnung Oku Ibiet village in Oruk Anam Local government area of Akwa Ibom state in Nigeria, has been arrested over a human skull reportedly found in her house.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, told newsmen that Mrs. James was arrested on October 12, 2021, at about 6:45 pm by their partners in the Nigerian Army under the operation ‘Ex Still Water’, and handed over to the police for discreet investigation and prosecution.

The suspect was paraded alongside other 136 criminal suspects arrested in the third quarter of 2021, at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia.

He said the woman told the police that her deceased husband was a native doctor and her son took over the trade, stressing that: “The worry of the police is what she is doing with a fresh human skull. It means murder has been committed somewhere recently.”

But while fielding questions from newsmen, the blind woman denied having knowledge about the said human skull allegedly found at her residence, saying that her daughter told her that the said human skull was exhumed by the police at the boundary of a disputed piece of land near her house.

“I don’t know anything about this human skull, when they came to the house I asked this girl what was going on since I cannot see, and she told me that police exhumed human skull from the boundary of a disputed land.

”They (police) gave me the skull to bring to the police station. That is why I’m here.

When they came to the house, I was the only person they saw and they said: take let’s go.

“My husband was a native doctor, but I have heard he had anything to do with human parts. I don’t know who buried that skull there. The land has been in dispute even before he died,” she narrated in the native language.