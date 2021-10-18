Milovan Rajevac has insisted the senior national team, the Black Stars are determined and are hungrier to beat South Africa.

The Black Stars will host the Bafana Bafana in the final Group G game in November in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana lost to South Africa by a lone goal in the matchday 2 games of the qualifiers in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium under CK Akonnor.

After recording back-to-back wins against Zimbabwe, Milovan, who was appointed in September on a one-year renewable contract, says they are motivated to beat Hugo Broos’ side next month.

“This is normal because everybody wants to win so statements are statements and pitch is a pitch,” he told the official Ghana FA website.

“We feel the same motivation and I think we are even hungrier for success so we have strong faith in our capabilities and in our unity and know what is at stake so we will do anything in our power to win these matches and go to the next stage,” he added.

The Black Stars will play Ethiopia in Addis Ababa before hosting the Bafana Bafana at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

South Africa sits top of Group G with 10 points while Ghana sits 2nd with nine points. The winner of the group qualifies for the playoffs.

The Black Stars are seeking to return to the Mundial having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.