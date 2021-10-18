Rapper Okyeame Kwame has urged Ghanaians to stop blaming Nigerians for their inability to penetrate their music industry and flood them with their songs.

According to him, Nigerian songs are doing well in the country and have since been topping the charts because they go all out to promote their songs in Ghana.

The Rap Doctor, as he is affectionately called, advised his colleague musicians to make a trip to the West African country and link up with their big guns if they want their songs to trend.

One thing the Yeeko hitmaker stressed on was the fact that funds are really needed to make things materialise because Nigerians have big investors.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Okyeame Kwame said:

I don’t really think we should blame others… once a door is closed, there should be a window. If that is a market you want to work in you can… lots of Ghanaian musicians have been able to penetrate that market but for me whichever market you want to work in it costs money.

I am not waiting for their market to give me a call… If you want to make an impact you go to the market and let them feel you, he told Andy Dosty.

Meanwhile, the Apple Music chart in Ghana is currently being topped by Nigerians in the first 20 list and many industry players including D Black have voiced out against it.

But Okyeame Kwame, who is currently pushing his Love Locked Down book, asked musicians to try other countries and not necessarily Nigeria.

If you live in a jar you think the lid is your heaven… If Nigeria is not vibing, why must it be Nigeria? You don’t have expectations of how others should treat you. There are so many people who want us.

Why are we fixated? If we want to break the market, we need to do what they do. Wizkid will come here and stay here and eat here and meet top agenda propellers and the music will work. We have to do likewise and visit their countries, he said.