Former Minister of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South Constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea, is urging Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pass a vote of no confidence in former President John Dramani Mahama over his recent allegations that the Electoral Commission (EC) is in cahoots with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said any serious political party won’t tolerate such jokes and mind games from a leader.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, during his ‘Thank You Tour’ in the Western Region, alleged that the EC rigged the 2020 election for the NPP.

Responding to the former President’s allegations during the Eastern Regional NPP Annual Delegates Conference held at Kyebi over the weekend, the MP for Abuakwa South Constituency advised Mr Mahama to acknowledge his status in society and shun propaganda which aims at creating hate for others.

He urged the NDC to pass a vote of no confidence in Mr Mahama for deceiving the entire NDC and the people of Ghana.

“You know the decency of government? We move from propaganda to facts, that’s the decency of government,” he said.

He mentioned that in 2012 when President Nana Akufu-Addo lost the election and petitioned the Supreme Court, it wasn’t propaganda rather the pink sheet vindicated the NPP at the Supreme Court.

He said President Mahama had the opportunity to prove his allegations of rigging in court but he couldn’t prove any document of rigging or theft in court.

It rather comes to him as a surprise that former president Mahama moves around the country, propagating falsehood about the EC and the NPP despite his inability to show evidence in court for same.

“This is the first time somebody is saying he’s been robbed of victory but didn’t produce one pink sheet. English Language is not the evidence, so they booted him out,” he said.