President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to present the State of the Nation address (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which states in part that: “The president shall at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the nation”.

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu announced this on Tuesday, February 6 when parliament reconvened.

“Mr speaker in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E the President will deliver to the house a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are entreated to avail themselves for the task ahead,” he said.

The President’s address is expected to touch on key policy objectives for the year, as well as provide information on how the government intends to address current economic conditions.

