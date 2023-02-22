President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday handed over 100 pick-up vehicles, 600 motorbikes and six Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles to the Police Service.

In addition, the President commissioned the National Police Headquarters facelift project.

Speaking at a brief ceremony, President Akufo-Addo stated all of these are evidence of the government’s commitment to the continuous retooling of the Police, a responsibility he takes very seriously.

“It is borne out of the fact that the Police play a critical role in the development of our country, hence the need to ensure that the Police Service is adequately resourced to discharge its duties for the safety and security of all of us, as well as for the growth of economic activity,” he touted.

The 100 pickup vehicles, 600 motorbikes and six APC vehicles are to be used by the Formed Police Units (FPUs) in all regions of the country.

Until recently, the FPU was only stationed in Accra. However, through support from government, the Unit was extended to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and is and now being formed in all the other regions.

All regions across the country are soon going to benefit from the services of this specialised unit.

These Regional FPUs will be spread across one hundred and forty (140) bases in various communities in all the regions. Without any doubt, their presence will enhance greatly security, law and order in the country.