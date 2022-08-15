President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented 1,500 Apsonic motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service to aid their work.

The presentation was done in a brief ceremony at the Police Headquarters, Accra.

The president, handing over the motorbikes, noted they will also be used as escorts for commercial vehicles on routes where robberies are rampant, especially at night.

He assured more motorbikes will be given to the police with an expectation to provide about 5, 000 by 2023 so that every community has a bike to enhance police visibility and reduce crime.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, who was present at the handing-over ceremony, thanked the president for resourcing and restructuring the service for effective policing.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, was grateful to government for the immense logistical support given to the police.

Ghana police motors

Ghana police motors