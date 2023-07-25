President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency, Freda Prempeh, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

The Tano North MP takes over from Cecilia Abena Dapaah, whose letter of resignation, dated Saturday, 22nd July 2023, was accepted by the President.

President Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Roads and Highways, respectively, has also appointed the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, Thomas Mbomba, as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

