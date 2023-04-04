A video of President Nana Akufo-Addo trying to blow the sparkler on his birthday cake has caused hilarious reactions.

The first gentleman of the land marked his 79th birthday on March 29.

A milestone which earned him prayers and goodwill messages from Ghanaians and social media users.

However, a new video which has popped up on Twitter has captured Akufo-Addo in the company of his wife Rebecca, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and a few friends celebrating the day.

His daughter and owner of the famous luxury restaurant NsuomNam, Edwina Akufo-Addo was also present.

In the video shared on Twitter by Sikaofficial1, loud cheers were heard as the Addo show boy as he is affectionately called stretched out his body towards the cake to blow out the flames.

However, all his attempts failed, causing laughter among his wife, Rebecca and the other persons who were present to share in his joy.

Watch the video below: